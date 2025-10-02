Coveted Ole Miss Football Target Reveals Commitment Decision to Oklahoma Sooners
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen has committed to Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners after backing off of a pledge to the Tulane Green Wave this week.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, received a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout junior campaign in 2024 with the Ole Miss Rebels entering the race as of late.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder had remained loyal to a Tulane Green Wave verbal pledge, but after multiple programs turned up the heat, elected to reopen his process this week.
Shortly after, a commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners went public for the Louisiana wideout.
“My host was Elijah Thomas and that was pretty cool. We hung out for a while after the game and with the team,” Allen told Rivals.
“Their message was really just that I belong there in that environment and that I can go there and ball out but also come out a better man.”
For Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, the program recently extended an offer to the fast-rising wide receiver with the coaching staff keeping an eye on the talented target.
After coming off of a strong junior season in 2024, multiple schools continued expressing interest in Allen with a flurry of new offers coming in.
Allen logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign while also impacting the game on defense and special teams.
Now, despite an offer in-hand from Ole Miss and other programs, Allen has made his move after locking in a commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners.
“I definitely learned a lot more about OU on my official visit because we got all our questions answered,” Allen told Rivals.
“I got to talk with [quarterback commit Bowe Bentley], he’s really cool. We’d been talking [before] though.”
The Rebels hold commitments from four-star wideout Corey Barber and three-star Jameson Powell, but remain on the prowl to add to the receiving corps moving forward.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with multiple flip targets on the programs radar ahead of December's Early Signing Period.
