Fast-Rising Texas Safety Raves About Visit to Ole Miss Football Amid Longhorns Push

Garland (Tex.) Lakeview Centennial four-star cornerback Montre Jackson made his way to Oxford this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

Jackson has blossomed into one of America's top defensive backs where he checks in as a Top-20 cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with contenders emerging in his process.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, among others, with this offseason providing the opportunity to evaluate his top schools.

Now, a visit to Oxford is in the rearview mirror where the Lone Star State defensive back made his way to the Magnolia State on Friday to soak in the scenes of Spring Camp.

Jackson took to social media after his visit where he raved about Golding and Co. after his trip to campus:

The Texas Longhorns have emerged as legit contenders in Jackson's recruitment along with the SMU Mustangs as Rhett Lashlee rolls out the red carpet for the dynamic defender.

“I love the consistent communication and how often the coaches have been coming to see me,, especially Coach Lashlee, who’s been coming to see me and telling me how important I am to this class,” Jackson told Rivals of SMU.

“At SMU, I feel like I can go in and play early and do something for the city. Being from here, as close as I live to SMU, I love the trajectory and the path that they’re on. They’re definitely on an uphill climb.”

When it comes to the Ole Miss Rebels, all focus is now on getting Jackson back down to Oxford in the coming weeks on an official visit as he carves out his schedule heading into the summer.

Now, all eyes are on the Lone Star State defender after a strong visit to check-in with Golding and Co. as the program intensifies its pursuit this offseason.

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