Flip Watch: Ole Miss Football to Host Coveted SEC Commitment for Visit
The Ole Miss Rebels have been very active on the recruiting trail this spring with the program gearing up for another important stint this weekend.
New Albany (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker will make his to to Oxford for a visit on Saturday, according to 247Sports.
The coveted prospect is currently committed to in-state rivals, Mississippi State, but is set to visit Oxford on Saturday April 12, 2025 for "Meet the Rebels Day."
Tucker currently attends New Albany High School in New Albany (Miss.), where he comes in as the No. 221 ranked player in America,, the No. 19 overall offensive tackle, and No. 9 rated player in the state of Mississippi.
Standing at 6-foot-5," 290 pounds, the Magnolia State native uses his frame to dominate defenders both in the pass and run game. He works well on outside rushes but thrives on inside help crushing defenders at the line.
This combination of size and skill has gained Tucker 15 division one offers including 10 Group of Four offers, and 7 SEC offers.
Tucker would be the fourth commit of the 2026 to side with the Rebels and would join Jameson Powell (WR), Zion Legree (ATH), and Ja'Michael Jones (HB), being the first lineman commit for either offense or defense.
Tucker has had an interesting recruiting period and seemed to be set on Miami.
"I know a lot of people were thinking that I was going to Miami, but me and my family sat down and said staying at home is what is best for me," Tucker told 247Sports
However his ultimate choice was stay in state and verbally committed to Mississippi State.
"With that being said, I really appreciate the way that Mississippi State has been recruiting me ever since Coach (Jeff) Lebby showed up.
"When Coach Loadholt arrived, he immediately started showing me a lot of love. I really feel like he is going to be a coach who helps me develop and be able to make it on the next level."
With his visit on Saturday Lane Kiffin and Co. will be looking to flip the highly rated lineman and gain another weapon to Ole Miss' explosive offense.
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.