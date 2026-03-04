Florida Gators 'Surging' for Elite Ole Miss Football Target Following Recent Visit

Greenwich (Conn.) four-star edge rusher Mekai Brown is fresh off of a visit to Gainesville this week with Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators hosting the elite defender for a multi-day stay in the Sunshine State.

Brown checks in as a Top-10 EDGE in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast intensifying their pursuit for the talented Connecticut native - including Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels.

The 6-foot-6, 235-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida Gators, UCLA Bruins, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others, across his prep career.

The fast-rising defensive weapon has raved about Golding's Ole Miss program and the defensive scheme the Rebels play with as he keeps tabs on Ole Miss amid a critical recruiting stretch.

“I think it's definitely great coaching and it's an atmosphere in a place I could really thrive in," Brown told 247Sports.

Now, Brown has Ole Miss on the docket ahead of a massive offseason.

- Florida Gators: March 3

- North Carolina Tar Heels: March 9

- Missouri Tigers: March 17

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 19

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 27

- Penn State Nittany Lions: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 8

- Kentucky Wildcats: Apri 17

- Notre Dame Fighting Irish: April 24

- UCLA Bruins: April 29

Florida is surging for elite EDGE Mekai Brown following his recent visit, @SWiltfong_ reports🐊



Brown ranks No. 27 NATL. (No. 4 EDGE) in the Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/okZbGI0cPV pic.twitter.com/XJjDZqNnWA — Rivals (@Rivals) March 4, 2026

But the Florida Gators earned the first visit of the spring season with Sumrall and Co. reportedly knocking it out of the park with the program "surging," according to Rivals.

Brown is a fast-riser in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as he now prioritizes football as his main focus after being multi-sport athlete during his prep career.

“This year, I really loved the game, and I was really good at it. I didn't think there was much of a point quitting something that I loved and was good at, and so I picked it up again. And yeah, this is how it turned out," Brown told Pittsburgh Panthers On SI.

Now, as he navigates his offseason, the Ole Miss Rebels will get a crack at the elite defender, but it's clear the Florida Gators have set the bar high after his first trip this month.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Ole Miss Football Among Early Leaders for Alabama Crimson Tide Running Back Target

Join the Community: