Former Alabama Crimson Tide Commit Includes Ole Miss Football Among Final Schools
Jackson (Ala.) three-star safety Jamarrion Gordon remains on the radar of multiple Southeastern Conference programs with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels heavily in the mix.
Gordon, a 6-foot, 175-pounder out of Alabama, was recently committed to the Crimson Tide prior to flipping his pledge to the UCF Knights.
Fast forward to the summer of 2024 and Gordon reopened his recruitment once again with a clean slate in his process.
Now, after stints of being committed to both Alabama and UCF, Gordon is back on the market with multiple schools pushing for his services.
That includes Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.
On Monday, Gordon revealed his Top-4 schools with Ole Miss making the cut alongside the Florida Gators, North Carolina Tar Heels and Florida State Seminoles.
The two-way star on the high school level caught 19 passes for 358 yards and six touchdowns during his junior campaign in 2024 to go along with 39 total tackles and three interceptions on the other side of the ball, according to MaxPreps.
Gordon led his prep squad to 13-1 record with his school claiming the Alabama 4A State Championship.
“Jamarrion Gordon is a well-rounded, versatile defensive back,” On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously said of Gordon. “He’s capable of lining up at a couple of different spots in the defense. We’ve seen him line up as an outside corner and as a nickel for his high school team on Friday nights.
…I think that versatility projects over to the college level.He’s active. I think he’s a quick trigger to the ball. Closes quickly. His ability to break on passes really stands out, especially for a sophomore defensive back. I think his physicality stands out as well. He does not shy away from contact; actually seeks out contact and works to bring down ball carriers.”
Ole Miss is also in the mix for another Alabama native that is set to be in Oxford for a visit.
Ole Miss in the Mix for Coveted Running Back
Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road three-star running back Ja'Michael Jones continues working through a rigorous recruiting process as he gears up for his senior campaign in 2025.
Jones, a 5-foot-10, 190-pounder with a myriad of schools pursuing his services, included Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels among his "Top-8" schools over the weekend.
Ole Miss landed alongside Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina and Tennessee as the finalists.
Jones has received over 30 offers during his prep career with Kiffin's crew now making the cut for one of the top running backs in the South.
The goal is for Jones to make his way down to Oxford this month as he looks to get a closer look into the Rebels and Kiffin's program.
But it's set to be an impressive battle for his services with a slew of school turning up the heat for this offseason.
Now, with a Top-8 locked in, it's full steam ahead for Jones to set an official visit schedule for the summer with Ole Miss looking to snag one of their own.
