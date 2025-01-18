Four-Star 2026 CB Chauncey Kennon Includes Ole Miss in Top 10 Schools
The Ole Miss Rebels reeled in an impressive 2025 recruiting class, but work has already started on the 2026 haul, and the program is in the running for an elite cornerback.
Four-star corner Chauncey Kennon released his top 10 schools this week, and Ole Miss made the cut. While it's still early in his recruiting process, it's a good sign for the future of the Rebels defense that they are in the race for talented secondary pieces.
Kennon suits up for Booker (Sarasota, Fla.), and you can view his top 10 list below.
Kennon's list is SEC-heavy as alongside Ole Miss he is considering Georgia, Florida, Missouri and Texas A&M. The other schools to make the early cut are Miami, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan and Penn State.
According to his page on MaxPreps, Kennon racked up 33 total tackles in 2024 (23 solo), one TFL and reeled in one interception. Ole Miss signed a couple of prep corners in its 2025 class in four-star Maison Dunn and three-star Dante Core. The Rebels currently have one commit in their 2026 class in athlete Zion Legree.