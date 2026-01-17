Georgia Bulldogs Emerging as a Potential Landing Spot for Elite Ole Miss Transfer

Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after making his move official at the deadline on Friday night, according to multiple reports.

Lee is coming off of back-to-back productive seasons in Oxford after emerging as a lethal weapon in offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.'s scheme with over 1,500 yards of offense under his belt.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Peach State signed with the Ole Miss program as a Top-100 wide receiver in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he appeared in 10 games as a true freshman.

From there, he took on an integral role within the offense as the lead wide receiver with his most productive season coming in 2024 where he hauled in 57 receptions for 874 yards and two touchdowns on 15.3 yards per catch.

Now, Lee will hit the Transfer Portal where a return to Ole Miss isn't out of the question, but there will be multiple potential suitors in the mix here.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have emerged as an early school to watch, according to multiple reports, along with the LSU Tigers potentially entering the Lee sweepstakes.

Lee, a Georgia native, would provide Smart and Co. with another productive pass-catcher that has become one of the most reliable offensive weapons in the SEC.

As the offseason continues, Lee will be a major piece to watch as his Transfer Portal process unfolds across the next few days. Will he return to Ole Miss or depart for an SEC foe?

Ole Miss has landed multiple impactful wide receivers via the Transfer Portal headlined by Syracuse pass-catcher Darrell Gill Jr. - a Top-10 receiver in the market.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility remaining as multiple SEC schools piqued his interest - namely Ole Miss and Kentucky.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as an unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.

It marked the second consecutive season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

