Georgia Bulldogs Transfer, Former Five-Star Prospect Commits to Ole Miss Football

Georgia Bulldogs safety Joenel Aguero has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels while on a visit to Oxford, according to multiple reports.

Aguero departed Athens after spending three seasons with Kirby Smart and Co. where he signed as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle - checking in as the No. 2 safety in America.

The junior defensive back was Georgia’s full-time starter at STAR across the last two seasons, but has now made his move after Golding and Co. put a full-court press on the Southeastern Conference transfer.

Aguero appeared in 12 games in 2023 as a true freshman prior to becoming the starter across his sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia - ending his career in Athens after logging 72 tackles, three for a loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

Now, the talented safety will make his way to Oxford for his final season of eligibility after signing with the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday amid a visit to campus.

BREAKING: Georgia transfer safety Joenel Aguero has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3sports



The 6’0 205 S totaled 80 tackles, 7 PBU, and 1 INT over 3 seasons



He’ll have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/e2EYfKe8OX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2026

Golding and the Rebels are rolling in the Transfer Portal with near double-digit additions to this point with Aguero now in the mix along with Florida State Seminoles safety Edwin Joseph after committing on Saturday.

The 6-foot, 201-pounder signed with the Florida State Seminoles as one of the top two-way prospects in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle - eventually playing safety at the collegiate level.

Across his true freshman campaign, Joseph would take a redshirt year after suiting up in four games for the Seminoles.

Fast forward to his redshirt-freshman and sophomore campaigns and the Florida native became a consistent piece in the defensive backfield - suiting up in 28 total games in Tallahassee.

During his stint under Mike Norvell, he had 51 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He would also snag four interceptions and defend nine passes.

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University defensive back Edwin Joseph celebrates a tackle against Georgia Tech with defensive back Conrad Hussey at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images | Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

SEC Rival Emerging as Favorite to Land Ole Miss Football Quarterback Austin Simmons

Join the Community: