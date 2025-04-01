Meet the Signee: Ole Miss Women's Basketball Signs Coveted Virginia Transfer
OXFORD, Miss. – Coming off a historic Sweet 16 run, Ole Miss women's basketball's head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin looks to continue to climb new heights in the 2025-26 season, as she announced the addition of Latasha Lattimore, a forward from Virginia, on Monday.
"Tash is a dynamic human being and talent," said Coach Yo. "She committed to Coach Quentin Hillsman out of high school and it's really cool to see them reunite! I've always loved her game and I'm excited to mentor her in the last stage of her collegiate career!"
As a redshirt senior at Virginia, Lattimore was a standout performer for the Cavaliers, averaging a near double-double with 14.3 points and a team-leading 8.2 rebounds per game.
Additionally, Lattimore will be a vital defender in the paint for the Rebels, as she tallied an impressive 69 total blocks this season, which ranks 18th-best in the nation.
Prior to her time at Virginia, Lattimore spent two standout seasons at Miami. In her first year with the Hurricanes, the Toronto, Ontario, native appeared in nine games and averaged 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per game before sustaining an injury to cut her season short.
During the 2023-24 season, Lattimore came in clutch in many games for the Hurricanes, including a 12-point performance in Miami's ACC Tournament second-round win over North Carolina.
Lattimore began her career at Texas where she played in all 32 games and helped the Longhorns advance to the Elite Eight. As a true freshman, Lattimore totaled three double-digit scoring outings and averaged 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 10.3 minutes of action per game.
Coming out of Royal Crown and Crestwood Prep, Lattimore was recognized as the No. 38 prospect in the class of 2021, according to espnW HoopGurlz. She was named the top-ranked Canadian player and the sixth-best forward in the 2021 class per ESPN.
Averaging 16.9 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in her final year of competition, Lattimore helped guide Crestwood Prep to back-to-back OSBA Championships.
Additionally, the Toronto, Ontario, native played on the Canadian U23 Women's National Team at GLOBL JAM in 2022 and was invited to compete with Team Canada U19 team trials, but was unable to participate due to an injury sustained earlier in the year.
Lattimore is the first transfer in the 2025-26 Rebel class and will join incoming freshman Lauren Jacobs as a newcomer to Oxford.
