No. 1 Linebacker in Louisiana, Ole Miss Football Commit Recruiting Five-Star Wideout
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett on Monday after he went public with a decision.
Garrett, the No. 1 rated linebacker in Louisiana, provides defensive coordinator Pete Golding with a critical component to the future of the program at the second level.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder backed off of an Auburn Tigers commitment in June with the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans, Clemson Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores coming in hot.
But it's Kiffin and Co. that ultimately won out down the stretch to secure a pledge from one of the top prospects on the market.
“Ole Miss, they do a good job at building relationships and making you feel like a priority,” Garrett told Rivals. “Obviously, they just lost a linebacker in their class. Guy that flipped over seven to eight times, so just knowing that they want loyalty and they have stability.
"Two coaches that coached under Nick Saban, and just knowing that Nick Saban, one of the greatest coaches to coach in college football, wanted them guys a part of the staff. Then they dispersed out to start their own program, which has been very successful.”
With Garrett in the mix, the new Ole Miss pledge is wasting no time in making his presence felt on the recruiting scene as he begins making his voice heard to other prospects.
The Rebels continue their pursuit of Leakesville (Miss.) five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews despite a commitment to the Auburn Tigers.
Mathews, the new No. 1 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced a pledge to Hugh Freeze and Co. in August, but Ole Miss remains in contact.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”
Mathews developed rapport with the coaching staff as relationships ultimately paved the way for the wideout to go public with a commitment.
“Coach Davis is a young coach, and we’ve built a really close connection — not even just about football. I’ve met his family. He’s a reasonable, understanding guy who I know can help me grow on and off the field. He is a coach I fully trust," Mathews told Rivals.
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”
Garrett and other Ole Miss Rebel commitments are taking to social media to continue the program's pursuit of the 6-foot-2, 180-pound five-star receiver.
As it stands, the Auburn Tigers hold the verbal commitment, but the Ole Miss Rebels remain a program picking up momentum.
On Tuesday morning, 247Sports' David Johnson logged a crystal ball prediction in favor of Ole Miss flipping the current SEC commitment.
Kiffin and the Rebels will continue looking to chip away at the highly-touted receiver with the program receiving a boost from commitments in the 2026 Recruiting Class.
