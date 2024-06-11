Offer Sheet: Multiple Prospects Receive Ole Miss Rebels Offers Over the Weekend
With camp season among us, eager high school prospects flock to college campuses across the country to try and secure an offer from top programs.
In Oxford, it is no different with players being drawn to Ole Miss more than ever with the recent success Lane Kiffin has found in the Magnolia State: a region rich with serious high school talent.
After a weekend full of visits, some recruits secured their offers and are on the radar of the Ole Miss staff and fans alike. Here are some names to follow after they picked up their offer from the Rebels.
Devin Alfred, 2028 WR -- Saraland, Ala.
Devin is the younger brother of current Ole Miss commit and Saraland wideout Dillion Alfred. Devin is a 5-foot-10, 160-pound receiver in the class of 2028, so the decision time on his recruitment is in the early stages. It seems this is his first D1 offer, but he will sooner garner attention from other top programs, more than likely.
Rokarius Brown, 2026 Safety -- Southaven, Miss.
The Mississippi defensive back prospect reportedly shined at the Rebels' Friday Night Lights Camp, and soon after, received his first D1 offer. The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back fits the mold of a physical safety and has a couple of years to truly perfect his craft before making his college decision. Expect Brown to gain traction in his recruitment, especially from programs in the state.
Julian Caldwell, 2027 WR -- Argyle, Texas
Caldwell added to his already-impressive offer list by securing one from Ole Miss over the weekend. The prospect from Texas has already landed offers from the likes of the Texas Tech and SMU in the power conferences, and he has also gained interest from UNLV, San Diego State and Colorado State.
KaJuan Harris, 2025 WR -- Hendersonville, Tenn.
The Rebels have been successful in finding diamond-in-the-rough players who might have had a slow recruitment but could blossom into an SEC-caliber player. Harris might not be one of these diamond-in-the-rough players, but he isn't ranked as one of the top players in the state of Tennessee.
Harris holds offers from Louisville, Kentucky, Purdue, and Indiana. He is a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout that could grow into his frame and be a big, physical target in the future.
Justin Hopkins, 2026 CB -- Nashville, Tenn.
Hopkins gained an Ole Miss offer over the weekend, and he has already attracted some SEC interest. He also holds an offer from the Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Texas Longhorns and Auburn Tigers along with interest from many other power programs across the country.
Easton Royal, 2027 WR -- New Orleans, La.
Another young receiver picked up an offer from Ole Miss as the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Royal fits the mold of a productive receiver in a Lane Kiffin system. Think of Elijah Moore and Jordan Watkins as a comparison.
Kiffin and Co. continue to poach recruits out of the LSU Tigers' backyard, but can that trend continue with this young athletic prospect? Not long after his Ole Miss offer, Royal picked up an offer from Alabama, so this recruiting battle is well underway as more SEC programs will take notice.
Graham Simpson, 2028 QB -- Martin, Tenn.
Lane Kiffin seems content with recruiting every high-level QB in any class from anywhere in the country. His strategy of breeding competition within the room worked in the past with Jaxson Dart, so why can't you do the same with quarterbacks you recruit from high school?
Graham's older brother Ty is the backup to Jalen Milroe at Alabama and was a five-star in the class of 2025. Graham holds an offer from Memphis and, most recently, Mississippi State, but he should be getting more looks as he received his first couple of Power Four offers.
Bryson Walters, LB 2025 -- Fulton, Miss.
Walters is a top-40 prospect in Mississippi and has also been offered by Southern Miss. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is going into his senior year at Itawamba Agricultural and will probably gain more attention with a solid senior year.
The Rebels look to be trying to build their defense up the middle, and Walters is an intriguing prospect who could blossom into a quality piece in the right system. If he flies around sideline-to-sideline, he should be a fit in this linebacker room.
Zach Weeks, 2026 LB -- Watkinsville, Ga.
Another linbacker prospect picked up an offer from the Rebels over the weekend. Weeks is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker who has another year of high school to add weight. He holds an offer from South Florida and could be in line for more after his first SEC offer. Like Walters, if Weeks can fly around the field and flash his athleticism, he could be a perfect fit in this scheme.