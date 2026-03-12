Ohio State Buckeyes Make Major Move for Priority Ole Miss Football Safety Target

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey is in the midst of a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process with near double-digit unofficial visits on the docket for this spring.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as the No. 6 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of schools battling for his commitment as contenders continue emerging following a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels aren't slowing down after making sure to make their presence felt in this one.

Aparicio-Bailey recently revealed his 10 finalists with multiple powerhouse schools in the race for his services - including the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss sits alongside the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson Tigers, USC Trojans, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Aparicio-Bailey was in Columbus this week on an unofficial visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the powerhouse program makes its push with head coach Ryan Day at the helm.

According to 247Sports, Aparicio-Bailey has a deep list of schools he will visit this offseaon with the Ole Miss Rebels up next on the docket heading into this weekend.

- Clemson Tigers: March 6

- Ohio State Buckeyes: March 11

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 15

- USC Trojans: March 23

- Auburn Tigers: March 25

- Florida Gators: April 3

- South Carolina Gamecocks: April 7

- Alabama Crimson Tide: April 16

- Georgia Bulldogs: April 18

Aparicio-Bailey is coming off of a strong 2025 season where he off four passes to go along with his 40 tackles and four passes defended last fall after a strong junior campaign. The 193-pound rising senior also caught 13 passes for 256 yards and two scores.

Now, Ole Miss is set to get a crack at the talented defensive back with this weekend presenting a major opportunity for the Alabama native.

