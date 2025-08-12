Oklahoma Sooners Beat Out Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Football for Top-10 EDGE
Orlando (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul has committed to Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners, he revealed via The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
The Top-10 edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle pledged to the Sooners over the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas Longhorns with the trio of Southeastern Conference programs having hats on the table.
Kreul, a 6-foot-3, 235-pounder out of the Sunshine State, logged 39 tackles, six sacks and 11 QB hurries in last season for national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2024 after bursting on the scene as a national recruit.
“The one thing I like about OU is that Norman has that college town vibes that you get to see in the traditional SEC,” Kreul told Rivals. “You just know game days are going to be crazy with all the fans.”
Kreul took multiple official visits this offseason with the Sooners landing one of their own in order to seal the deal.
Following a trip to Norman, Kreul understood where he wanted to play ball at the next level.
“I had a really great time visiting OU this weekend,” Kreul said of his recent visit to Norman. “Spent a ton of time breaking down film and seeing their scheme and how I fit with it. As always, that is the part I love the most when visiting schools. Talking ball is my passion.”
What will Kreul provide at the next level?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Polished pass rusher that can win early or late with his technique and hustle. Might not blow you away off the hoof with his build, but game tape paints a different picture as he dips, rips and swipes his way through and around obstacles. Has proven to be an extremely efficient mover that can plant and redirect with little waisted motion.
"Owns a near complete menu of moves and is quick to cycle them as he likes to keep opponents guessing. Not one that has been asked to really anchor or hold up traffic, but tends to make plenty of effort-based stops in pursuit as he charges down the cleat line and gets ball carriers on the ground. Overall, should be viewed as an extremely advanced edge defender for his age.
"Easy to wonder how much more can be squeezed out of the player after he spent the past few years honing his craft at the NFL factory that is IMG Academy, but testing profile (1.65 split in the 10-yard dash, 4.18 in the short shuttle) and competitive drive signal that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at the Power Four level and then eventually become a pro. Likely to stick on the corner, but could always move closer to the ball depending on scheme and maturation."
