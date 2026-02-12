Oklahoma Sooners Predicted To Land Commitment From Prized Ole Miss Football Target

Mobile (Ala.) Saraland three-star quarterback Jamison Roberts has trimmed his list of top schools to eight with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remaining in contention.

Roberts checks in as the No. 21 rated quarterback in America with schools across America fighting for the Alabama native's commitment this offseason with a visit schedule taking shape.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of Alabama has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Auburn Tigers, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, as his rise continues following a strong junior season.

The Saraland (Ala.) quarterback is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign where Roberts passed for nearly 3,400 yards and 37 touchdowns as a junior, while adding more than 600 rushing yards and 21 additional scores on the ground.

In what became a dominant season for the talented dual-threat quarterback, Roberts quickly emerged as an SEC caliber prospect with multiple new offers rolling in.

"Dynamic dual-threat talent that makes plays with both his arm and legs. Spent sophomore season working behind Texas signee KJ Lacey before taking over for taking one of the Yellowhammer State’s top prep programs as a junior and posting a 13-1 record Can be a bit unconventional with his mechanics, but generates easy torque with some side-arm action and will rip tight spirals over the middle.

"Dangerous in the option-read game with his acceleration and suddenness. That same athleticism allows him to get out of sacks that others simply can’t. Must soak up coaching and keep evolving as a passer, but hard to knock the results thus far as he has completed 72.6 percent of his passes in 16 varsity starts.

Now, Roberts has trimmed his list with the Ole Miss Rebels making the cut alongside the Oklahoma Sooners, Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, Auburn Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Northwestern Wildcats, and Kentucky Wildcats.

But one school is separating from the pack: Oklahoma.

According to Covered Wagons Recruiting, Rivals' Chad Simmons has logged an expert prediction in favor of Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners to win out for Roberts' commitment.

Now, as Roberts navigates his recruitment, the Sooners appear to have the upper hand with the Ole Miss Rebels looking to build momentum this offseason.

