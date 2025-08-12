Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns and Ole Miss Rebels Await Decision From Top EDGE
Orlando (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul will choose between the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns on Tuesday, August 12.
Kreul, a Top-10 edge rusher in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, will reveal a commitment decision live on the Pat McAfee Show with all eyes on the Florida native.
Following a stretch of official visits in June, Kreul then shifted his focus to the three Southeastern Conference schools heading into his final season of prep football.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder logged 39 tackles, six sacks and 11 QB hurries in last season for national powerhouse IMG Academy in 2024 after bursting on the scene as a national recruit.
Kiffin and Co. hosted Kreul on an official visit this summer with defensive coordinator Pete Golding remaining a critical force in his recruitment.
But all signs point towards an Oklahoma Sooners versus Texas Longhorns battle down the stretch with both programs fighting for Kreul's services.
Ole Miss will have a hat on the table, but barring a significant shift, the pick will be between Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday morning.
What will Kreul provide at the next level?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Polished pass rusher that can win early or late with his technique and hustle. Might not blow you away off the hoof with his build, but game tape paints a different picture as he dips, rips and swipes his way through and around obstacles. Has proven to be an extremely efficient mover that can plant and redirect with little waisted motion.
"Owns a near complete menu of moves and is quick to cycle them as he likes to keep opponents guessing. Not one that has been asked to really anchor or hold up traffic, but tends to make plenty of effort-based stops in pursuit as he charges down the cleat line and gets ball carriers on the ground. Overall, should be viewed as an extremely advanced edge defender for his age.
"Easy to wonder how much more can be squeezed out of the player after he spent the past few years honing his craft at the NFL factory that is IMG Academy, but testing profile (1.65 split in the 10-yard dash, 4.18 in the short shuttle) and competitive drive signal that he’s got what it takes to make an impact at the Power Four level and then eventually become a pro. Likely to stick on the corner, but could always move closer to the ball depending on scheme and maturation."
