Ole Mis Football 'Team to Beat' for Prized Tennessee, Michigan Safety Target
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland four-star safety Craig Tutt is down to three schools with a commitment date locked in for this month, according to Rivals.
Tutt, the No. 5 rated prospect in Tennessee, has the "Who's Who" of college football battling it out for his services down the stretch.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder continues working through his process, but it's the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers separating from the pack down the stretch after receiving offers from the likes of Michigan, Colorado and Alabama.
Tutt took multiple official visits this offseason with the Rebels, Volunteers and Tigers each receiving multi-day visits.
During a trip to Knoxville, the instant takeaway for Tutt was understanding the ability to fit in at multiple spots on the gridiron for the Volunteers.
"What I learned is that I can fit anywhere. I fit in any defense so I feel I can play anywhere. Where I fit here is with the ability to show what I can do in all spots. I can play man, I can play zone, I can press, and I can play lockdown defense," Tutt told Tennessee Volunteers On SI.
"Just my ability to play any position, whether that's at safety or star. Just my ability to be a dude. I'm going to keep on doing that, keep on being competitive, and keep on at it."
But it's the Ole Miss Rebels being labeled as the team to beat down the stretch with a commitment date locked in for July 18, according to Rivals.
The Evaluation: "Three-phase playmaker that garnered almost 2,000 all-purpose yards as a junior at Oakland High School while playing multiple positions on both sides of the football. Estimated at a shade under 6-feet and 180-pounds, Tutt’s multi-dimensional skill set more than likely projects best to the defense side of the ball at the next level where his versatility and playmaking athleticism excels the most.
"A decisive mover and equally instinctual defender, the Tennessee native appears the most comfortable at the safety position where he displays the ability to match up man-to-man out of the slot while adding a presence in the run game as a secondary defender.
"The versatile rising senior also averaged over 24.5 yards per attempt as a kickoff return specialist, highlighting his impact in multiple phases of the game. Projects as a high level impact starter at the Power Four level with the ability to add value at multiple positions in the secondary and as a return man."
