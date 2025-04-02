Ole Miss Basketball Currently Hosting a Coveted SEC Transfer for Visit to Oxford
Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels remain busy in the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of targets on the program's radar.
Beard and Co. brought in a pair of coveted transfers on Monday to visit campus, but it hasn't stopped there.
On Wednesday, the program will have more priority targets in Oxford to check in with the Rebels.
One name to know: LSU transfer Corey Chest.
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers during the 2024-25 season with 19 starts.
The redshirt-freshman averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7 percent from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Now, he's back on the market as one of the top forwards available. He's garnered significant SEC interest and is fresh off of a visit with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Chest arrived in Oxford on Tuesday, according to his social media, to begin his visit with the Rebels. He's checked out campus, met with the coaching staff and worked through a photoshoot sporting the Ole Miss colors.
Beard and the Rebels remain on the prowl for elite-level talent to make their way to "The Sip" this offseason as the program reloads for the 2025-26 season.
The Trending Target: Pop Isaacs
Ole Miss has become a school heavily involved in Creighton Bluejays guard Pop Isaacs, according to multiple reports.
Isaacs averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists before his 2024-25 season came to a close after eight games. The electrifying guard suffered a season-ending hip injury in December.
After a two-year stint with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Isaacs entered the portal last offseason before signing with Creighton.
Now, he's re-entered the portal in search of his third school. Isaacs should have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he qualifies for a medical redshirt from the 2024-25 season.
On3 Sports has logged a prediction in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels winning out for his services over multiple powerhouse programs.
But it didn't stop there after 247Sports placed one as wlll. The Rebels remain in pole position to land the Creighton guard.
Beard and the Rebels will be losing multiple key contributors this offseason with Isaacs quickly becoming a player that can pick up where Ole Miss left off this season.
