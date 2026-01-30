Ole Miss Football Achieves Historic Milestone With Five Top-100 Transfer Signees

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels inked a star-studded Transfer Portal Class this offseason with multiple immediate impact players making their way to Oxford.

Once the portal window opened on Jan. 2, Golding and Co. hit the ground running in order to assemble a reloaded roster with the new-look coaching staff doing just that.

From a franchise quarterback to newcomers in the defensive backfield, Ole Miss is in a strong spot heading into the 2026 season.

Now, ESPN has labeled the Top-100 players in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Ole Miss landing five of the top players in the market this cycle.

The Top-100 Signees: Looking Into the Impact

OL Carius Curne [LSU] - No. 55

"Coach Pete Golding has brought over several staffers from LSU during this coaching transition, including former interim Tigers coach Frank Wilson, and should be in the mix for several Tigers who hit the portal. Regardless of whether Curne ends up at tackle or guard, the freshman should be a valuable addition with a bright future," ESPN wrote.

S Edwin Joseph [Florida State] - No. 57

"The Rebels were looking for proven production for their nickel corner spot and quickly locked in on Joseph as a top target. The addition of both Joseph and Georgia transfer Joenel Aguero really helps resolve that question mark for Golding's defense as the Rebels reload in the secondary," ESPN wrote.

Courtesy of Horatio Fields on Instagram.

WR Darrell Gill Jr. [Syracuse] - No. 81

"Gill comes into an Ole Miss receiver room that had to be remade a bit in the portal with four transfers coming in to complement Deuce Alexander and Caleb Cunningham. Gill and fellow Syracuse transfer Johntay Cook will have an opportunity to catch a lot of passes with the Rebels if they earn their spots," ESPN wrote.

CB Jay Crawford [Auburn] - No. 93

"Golding and his coaching staff moved quickly to load up on defense after the portal opened in January and did an impressive job. Pairing Crawford with returning starters Jaylon Braxton and Antonio Kite and big portal additions at safety puts this secondary in great shape for 2026," ESPN wrote.

QB Deuce Knight [Auburn] - No. 94

"The Rebels were in a complicated spot when it came to their quarterback plan for 2026, waiting for an NCAA verdict on Trinidad Chambliss' waiver request while continuing to monitor options in the portal. Knight is most likely coming in to be the Rebels' No. 2 QB and continue his development towards starting in 2027, but this is a fluid situation for new coach Pete Golding and his staff to navigate. They have to be pleased, though, that the talented freshman was willing to wait them out and commit regardless of the uncertainty," ESPN wrote.

