Ole Miss Football and Alabama Crimson Tide Battling for Top-25 Georgia Linebacker
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis remains a priority target for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Davis, the No. 17 rated linebacker in America, plays his prep ball for one of the Peach State's top high school programs as he continues his development for the next level.
Now, after an impressive junior season, college programs are salivating at the potential Davis attains.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels sit atop the list for Davis alongside the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder flaunts an impressive offer list, but according to Rivals, it's Ole Miss and Alabama that sit at the top as it currently stands.
Kiffin and Co. will continue looking to bolster the second level of the defense this offseason with the program already holding a commitment from the nation's No. 1 linebacker, Izayia Williams.
The Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in early May to jumpstart a heater for the program.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, recently flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators after a rigorous recruiting battle.
Then, he made the move to join Kiffin's 2026 Recruiting Class where he quickly becomes the top-ranked pledge in the class for Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State made his way to Oxford last month for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Then, one week later, Williams revealed a commitment to the Magnolia State school.
Williams took part in the Under Armour All-American Game earlier this year with national scouts beginning to take a closer look at the talented Florida defender.
“Izayia Williams jumped on our radar from the start of practice. He was one of the most physically impressive linebackers in attendance," On3 Sports' Cody Bellaire wrote.
"Williams started off a little slow during practice but was one of the best linebackers in the game, tallying seven tackles. He has quite the future ahead of him if the game was any indication."
