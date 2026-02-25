Ole Miss Football and Arkansas Razorbacks Among Top Schools for Coveted Running Back

Marion (Ark.) three-star running back Jeremiah Dent has narrowed his focus to eight schools with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the fast-rising recruit.

Dent checks in as the No. 3 overall recruit in Arkansas and No. 1 running back in the state with offers from across America rolling in after a strong junior campaign for his prep squad last fall.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder logged 1,057 rushing yards on 102 attempts while accounting for 22 total touchdowns and 1,983 all-purpose yards with Division I schools from coast-to-coast entering the race for his commitment with offers on the table.

Dent has earned scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and North Carolina State Wolfpack, among others, across his high school career.

Now, contenders are emerging with Dent revealing eight finalists on Wednesday afternoon: Ole Miss, Arkansas, Auburn, North Carolina, Arizona State, Iowa, Vanderbilt, and Miami.

But Ryan Silverfield and the Arkansas Razorbacks are one of the latest schools to offer Dent with the hometown program entering the race in a major way last month.

#AGTG Blessed to have been recruited among of the best programs and best coaches! After late night thoughts, and talks with my family and coaches, this will be my Top 8! This is the only beginning to a closer dream, Thank you! #ReptheM @LanceClark3 @TateBenton @ChadSimmons_… pic.twitter.com/poRzd2mA4z — 𝐉𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐚𝐡 “𝐉3” 𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐭 ✞ 2027 (@JeremiahD2027) February 25, 2026

The Arkansas coaching staff extended a scholarship to Dent last month with the predictions already rolling in for the Razorbacks to win out for his services despite other schools intensifying their pursuits.

Silverfield and the Razorbacks have emerged as the team to beat in his recruitment as the Ole Miss Rebels remain a school in the know, but will be playing catch up it appears.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels have reloaded the running back room this offseason with a stable of backs to work with behind All-America Kewan Lacy, but it hasn't stopped the program from keeping tabs on the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Now, Ole Miss is firmly in the race for Dent as his process intensifies this offseason, but will look to play catch up against the hometown Arkansas Razorbacks amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

