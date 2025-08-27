Ole Miss Football and Colorado Buffaloes 'Pushing to Flip' ACC Running Back Commit
Shreveport (La.) Captain Shreve three-star running back Jamarcea Plater continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State ahead of his senior campaign.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder has seen his recruitment take off as of late with multiple premier programs getting involved in his process - including Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Rebels getting in the mix.
But Plater remains committed to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after revealing a pledge to the program in June following a trip to campus.
Despite a verbal commitment to the ACC program, Plater has seen Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes enter the race in a big way this offseason after extending a scholarship.
Now, it's the Ole Miss Rebels and Colorado Buffaloes pushing to flip the Wake Forest pledge, according to Rivals.
Plater is coming off of a jaw-dropping junior campaign in 2024 after rushing for 2,234 yards and 32 touchdowns, averaging over 200 yards on the ground per game for his Captain Shreve squad.
The breakout season saw his recruitment process take off with scholarships from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, UCONN Huskies, Air Force Falcons, and more come his way.
Now, prior to what many expect to be a standout senior season, Plater is seeing multiple Power Four programs enter the race as the December Early Signing Period nears.
Ole Miss currently holds a commitment from Top-10 running back Damarius Yates after the coveted prospect revealed a pledge this offseason.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State had the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for a pledge, but Kiffin and Co. ultimately win out down the stretch.
“The way that they treat my family like they’d treat their family,” Yates told On3. “Also, they made sure I’m good on everything that I need.”
Yates, a Top-10 running back in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, took a visit to Oxford in May with the program sealing the deal from there.
“My Ole Miss visit was great,” Yates said. “I liked their players, the way their scheme is. The offensive scheme that they run. The brotherhood that they have. Basically, it’s a great place to be. They’re my No. 1 pick right now.”
During his junior season in 2024, he rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four scores.
