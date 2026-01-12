Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Class Surging To The Top Amid Recent Commitments

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the coaching staff in Oxford retooling the roster for the 2026 season via the free agent market.

Once the program's historic College Football Playoff run wrapped up last week, Golding and Co. immediately hit the ground running on the recruiting trail in order to rebuild the squad for next fall.

But it hasn't only been newcomers that are setting the stage for the program's next College Football Playoff with retention also at an all-time high - re-signing All-American running back Kewan Lacy for the 2026 season.

Lacy was named a first team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America last month after a historic 2025 campaign as his rise continues in the Magnolia State.

The prestigious accolade became the sixth All-America honor for Lacy, who was also the first Doak Walker Award finalist in Ole Miss history.

The Ole Miss star running back was one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 13-2 Rebels - holding a season line of 306 attempts for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Now, Ole Miss has also stacked newcomers alongside Lacy and the returning pieces via the Transfer Portal with the program currently flaunting a top-five class in America.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller - Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey - LSU (RB)

Now, as Ole Miss continues revamping the roster, the addition of Auburn quarterback Deuce Knight has become the headliner to this point.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, elected to hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight (9) walks off the field after the game as Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated the Mercer Bears 62-17. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Magnolia State native is now heading home after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

As Ole Miss continues working in the Transfer Portal, buzz continues brewing around Oxford as the program reloads ahead of a critical offseason following a stellar College Football Playoff run.

