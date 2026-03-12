Ole Miss Football and LSU Tigers Lock In Major Visits With Five-Star Texas Commit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal will be back in Oxford next month after locking in a return trip to see Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels coaching staff.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple SEC programs pushing to flip him away from his Texas Longhorns commitment after going public last November.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others.

But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in America after going public with a decision on Nov. 29.

Royal emerged as a national prospect following an illustrious sophomore campaign in 2024 where h was named to the Catholic League All-District First-Team after tallying more than 1,100 all-purpose yards and double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same - finishing the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

Now, after back-to-back dominant seasons in the Bayou State, Royal is the new No. 1 wide receiver in America with the Ole Miss Rebels pushing for a flip - along with other SEC programs.

The LSU Tigers will receive an official visit, sources tell Ole Miss Rebels On SI, along with the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers after Josh Heupel's program was added to the docket this month.

“Tennessee has made not only me, but my family feel like a priority, too,” said Royal to On3 of his interest in the Volunteers. “Like Texas, they have an offense that fits my play style.”

“The Buckeyes could be one to watch. Florida was one of his early favorites less than a year ago, but Tennessee may be Texas’ top competition,” Rivals wrote . “The offense and Kelsey Pope have the Vols in play.”

Florida is set to host 4-star WR and Texas commit Easton Royal for spring practice on Thursday.



He’ll be on campus from March 11-13, and is looking forward to seeing how the new staff operates in person.



“I know Coach Sumrall is a winner.”



➡️: https://t.co/cjXtjO5njC (VIP) pic.twitter.com/3olItfjze3 — Tyler Harden (@ttjharden8) March 12, 2026

But Royal also has unofficial visits on deck with 247Sports revealing the Ole Miss Rebels are in line to receive one of their own next week on March 19.

Now, as the No. 1 wide receiver in America navigates a pivotal offseason in his process, Golding and Co. remain in pursuit with Louisiana ties on the Ole Miss coaching staff paving the way in the program's pursuit.

