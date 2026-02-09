Ole Miss Football and Tennessee Volunteers Among Potential Destinations for Prized WR

McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac remains a priority target for the Ole Miss Rebels staff with Pete Golding and Co. eyeing the Magnolia State pass-catcher.

Isaac checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools expressing interest in the talented offensive weapon.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, as his recruitment explodes.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to fend off the likes of Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, with a slew of offers on the table after a strong junior campaign.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot," Isaac told Tennessee Volunteers On SI last fall.

Now, all eyes are on the talented Magnolia State wideout as schools continue putting a foot on the gas for his services - including the hometown Ole Miss Rebels.

Golding and the coaching staff in Oxford have identified priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program checking in with multiple prospects in January during a critical stretch.

The Georgia Target to Know:

Prattville (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has emerged as a top defensive back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels turning up the heat for his services.

Aparicio-Bailey checks in as a Top-10 safety in America with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment following a strong junior campaign in Alabama.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Kirby Smart and the Georgia staff have intensified their pursuit, but Golding and Co. aren't slowing down after going in-person for a visit with Aparicio-Bailey last month.

The Ole Miss staff hit the road to Prattville (Ala.) for a check-in with the priority defensive back where he remains a coveted target for the Rebels staff amid a strong rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

