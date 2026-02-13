Ole Miss Football Makes Massive Move for Prized Tennessee Volunteers Receiver Target

McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac has locked in an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels for this summer as the hometown program turns up the heat.

Isaac checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools expressing interest in the talented offensive weapon as he navigates a critical offseason in his process.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, as his recruitment explodes.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to fend off the likes of Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, with a slew of offers on the table after a strong junior campaign.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot," Isaac told Tennessee Volunteers On SI last fall.

Now, Isaac has locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels - he revealed via social media on Thursday - where the Magnolia State pass-catcher will be on campus for a multi-day stay during the weekend of May 29-31.

Now, all eyes are on the talented Magnolia State wideout as schools continue putting a foot on the gas for his services - including the hometown Ole Miss Rebels - with a multi-day stay set for the final weekend in May.

Ole Miss has emerged as a school to watch with Golding and Co. making waves on the recruiting scene this offseason with the new-look coaching staff carrying the program's momentum from the 2025 season.

"You had to hire the guy that can keep the locker room and the coaching staff in sync. It was such a unique situation, first of its kind. There's no blueprint for it," Walker Jones, the executive director of the Grove Collective, said to ESPN.

Now, Golding is making his presence felt on the recruiting scene with a pivotal visit locked in for this summer with a fast-rising wideout.

