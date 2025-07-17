Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Intensifying Pursuit for Coveted Running Back
Waco (Tex.) Midway four-star running back Lathan Whisenton has picked up traction on the recruiting trail this offseason with a myriad of schools entering the mix.
Whisenton, a Top-25 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears and Texas A&M Aggies across his prep career.
But other Southeastern Conference schools are now joining the party with Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels alongside the Florida Gators as scholarships on the list.
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder out of the Lone Star State has seen his recruitment process take off across the last few months with four programs "coming on exceedingly strong" this summer, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
The Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs and Baylor Bears have intensified their pursuit during the summer months.
Ole Miss has already secured multiple prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Rebels now ramping up the push for one of the top running backs in the nation.
Whisenton has developed a strong relationship with the in-state schools to this point, but the Ole Miss Rebels remain a contender early as Kiffin and Co. enter the mix.
The Lone Star State prospect continues gearing up for what many believe will be a standout junior campaign for his Midway program.
More Ole Miss News:
Prized Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Commit 'Locked in' With the Rebels
Ole Miss Football Quarterback Target Seeing Stock Soar After Elite 11 Performance
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.