Ole Miss Football, Arkansas Razorbacks and Oklahoma Emerging for Prized Prospect
Madison (Miss.) three-star running back Mikel Stephen continues garnering significant interest from the top programs in America following a standout sophomore campaign.
Stephen, a Top-50 running back in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, across his prep career.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder has Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the mix with the program emerging as a serious threat in his process.
Stephen was in Oxford this past spring where he once again received face-time with Kiffin and the Ole Miss staff with the Rebels swinging for the fences in this one.
But other heavy-hitters are in the race with Stephen eyeing multiple fall visits as he evaluates the contenders in his recruitment.
The Arkansas Razorbacks and Oklahoma Sooners are looking to get Stephen in town this fall for an unofficial visit along with Ole Miss pushing to get him up to Oxford for a game day check in.
Kiffin and Co. are making their presence felt in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Stephen emerging as a critical target, but the Rebels are also beginning to dish out new offers as they build out the board.
The New Offers: Rebels Offer Pair of Elite Weapons
Abraham Sesay: Top-30 EDGE
Exton (Penn.) Downingtown East four-star edge rusher Abraham Sesay continues preparation for his junior campaign following a productive offseason stretch.
Sesay, a Top-30 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, emerged as a name to know on the recruiting scene with a flurry of new offers coming his way across the last few months.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder earned scholarships from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Maryland Terrapins, Kentucky Wildcats and Duke Blue Devils as his rise continues.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race with Sesay adding another Southeastern Conference offer to his growing list of schools.
Kiffin and Co. made the call this week with the program out of Oxford intrigued with the defensive potential of Sesay at the next level.
Kamarui Dorsey: No. 1 Safety
Hampton (Ga.) four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as his rise continues this offseason.
Dorsey, the No. 1 safety in America, has reeled in scholarships from a myriad of the top programs in the nation ahead of his junior campaign.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the race after dishing out a scholarship to the Peach State star on Tuesday night.
Dorsey has been critical component to his program's defense across both of his high school seasons after emerging as one of the top prospects in the country.
He managed to log 49 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception as a freshman during the 2023 season.
As a sophomore, Dorsey tallied 58 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions where he began garnering attention from multiple Southeastern Conference programs.
