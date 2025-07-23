Ole Miss Football Attempting to Flip Prized Tulane Green Wave Wide Receiver Commit
Lafayette (La.) three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen is on Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels' radar after the program extended an offer to the highly-touted wideout last week.
Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, has received a myriad of offers across his prep career following a standout junior campaign.
But the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder elected to make the move to announce a commitment to the hometown Tulane Green Wave last Wednesday.
Despite the pledge, Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in the mix after dishing out a scholarship to the fast-rising Louisiana receiver on Saturday.
Allen logged 55 receptions for 1,155 yards and 10 touchdowns during his junior campaign while also impacting the game on defense and special teams.
The offer comes on the heels of the Ole Miss coaching staff beginning to evaluate options in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The Rebels hold commitments from four-star wideout Corey Barber and three-star Jameson Powell, but remain on the prowl to add to the receiving corps moving forward.
Now, a fresh offer is out for Allen as the program looks to flip the current Tulane Green Wave pledge.
Ole Miss will look to get Allen to Oxford this fall for a visit to campus as the program intensifies its push.
Ole Miss is also in the running for four-star wide receiver Jase Mathews, a top-five wideout in America.
Mathews is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers with a commitment date penciled in for next month.
As it stands, the Ole Miss Rebels appear to be on the outside looking in with the LSU Tigers and Auburn Tigers making moves in his process.
Kiffin and Co. currently hold a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with all focus set on stacking more talent across the next few weeks.
