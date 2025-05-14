Ole Miss Football Battling North Carolina Tar Heels for Sought-After OL Target
Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County three-star offensive lineman Tyreek Jemison continues a busy offseason in his recruiting process with multiple schools in the mix.
Jemison, one of the top offensive linemen in the Peach State, has reeled in a slew of offers during his prep career.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program firmly in the mix for the talented prospect.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder has the Rebels, North Carolina Tar Heels, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Kentucky Wildcats, among others, battling for his services.
Now, it's Ole Miss that is "surging" in his recruitment, according to On3 Sports.
Jemison has locked in an official visit with the Ole Miss Rebels, 247Sports reported on Wednesday. He will be in for a multi-day stay beginning on May 30.
The talented Georgia prospect was back in the Magnolia State last month for an unofficial visit where he soaked in the scenes of Spring Camp.
"It was a great visit," Jemison told 247Sports of his recent visit to Oxford. "I liked the energy and the juice. It was very well. It was the last practice, so it was like the last day of school.
"It was very high intensity on the field. Coach (Lane) Kiffin and Coach (John) Garrison have a lot of juice. All in all, it was a great practice with great intensity."
During the spring visit, Jemison made his way to town without an offer. Prior to leaving, he received the nod from the Ole Miss staff with a scholarship in hand.
"After practice, Coach Garrison took me in his office. It was just me, him and Coach James...his assistant. He was telling me how much he loves my game and how much he needed guys like me at Ole Miss," Jemison said.
"Basically telling me how high up on his board I am...He told me my film was just too good to pass up, so that's why he wanted to offer me."
Kiffin and the Rebels have extended multiple new offers as of late with the program handing out a scholarship to an Alabama Crimson Tide commitment on Monday.
The New Offer: Chris Booker
Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter four-star offensive lineman Chris Booker remains one of the top prospects in the Peach State heading into his senior campaign.
Booker, a Top-25 interior offensive lineman in America, has continued his rise as a coveted recruit during his time on the prep scene.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder has reeled in offers from multiple SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, Kentucky Wildcats and Florida Gators, among several others.
But Booker elected to reveal a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide in February after going public with a decision.
The pledge to Kalen DeBoer and Co. hasn't stopped top programs in America from reaching out to Booker during his process.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after the program extend a scholarship to Booker on Monday.
