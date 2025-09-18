Ole Miss Football Beats Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies for Georgia Recruit
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have landed a commitment from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County three-star lineman Shavezz Dixon, he revealed via social media on Wednesday night.
Dixon, a Top-50 interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, flaunts an impressive offer list with multiple Southeastern Conference programs on the sheet.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder earned scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Texas A&M Aggies, South Florida Bulls, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, among others, across his prep career.
But it's Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels that reel in the early pledge from the standout Peach State offensive lineman.
“First and Foremost I wanna thank the man above Jesus Christ,” Dixon wrote via X. “Thank you to my friends, coaches, and family for all the sacrifices you all have made for me to be in this position.
"With that being said. I am blessed to announce that I am Committed to the University of Mississippi.”
Dixon was in Oxford (Miss.) last weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' SEC showdown against Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the program's thrilling 41-35 win.
Fresh off of his trip to the Magnolia State, the Georgia native made the move to shut things down and reveal a commitment to the Rebels.
“I loved it on my visit,” Dixon told Rivals. “That visit was key in my decision. I felt welcomed, they made me feel like a top priority, and they treated me and my family so well.
"The atmosphere was amazing—the crowd was great, and it just felt like home.”
Now, Ole Miss is up to four commitments in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the program off to a hot start in next year's class after adding two pledges this week.
Dixon joins Oxford (Miss.) linebacker Jiyez Fleming as the pair of priority prospects to reveal commitments to the program this week.
Fleming made his way to campus on Saturday for the program's Southeastern Conference clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks where he received an offer from the staff.
Less than 24 hours later, the 6-foot, 218-pounder revealed a commitment to Kiffin and Co. after going public with a decision.
Fleming's offer from the Ole Miss Rebels became the first SEC offer on the sheet for Fleming with scholarships coming in from South Alabama, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, and Liberty, among others, across his prep career.
But it's the hometown program that wins out for the fast-rising defender with Fleming feeling at home during his unofficial visit at Vaught Hemingway Stadium this past weekend.
“The game was electric,” Fleming told Rivals. “Love the atmosphere, loved the fans and only good vibes and love from the coaches. I feel like the offer was the icing on the cake. Now, it’s time to work and to show all the other SEC schools why they shouldn’t have counted me out.”
Ole Miss is off to a quick start in next year's class with the program up to a quartet of pledges as it currently stands.
More Ole Miss News:
The Ole Miss Football Depth Chart: Lane Kiffin and Co. Gearing Up for 2025 Season
Ole Miss Football 'Impressing' Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Alabama Head Coach Betting Odds: Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin Listed as a Favorite
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.