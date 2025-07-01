Ole Miss Football Beats Out Auburn Tigers for Top-10 Tight End in America
Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson has committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels over the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini, he revealed on Tuesday.
Anderson, a Top-10 tight end in America, received a myriad of offers during his time on the prep scene with Kiffin and Co. winning out down the stretch.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder took multiple official visits this offseason, but after a trip to see the Ole Miss Rebels in June, the program continued pushing all the right buttons.
The No. 3 overall prospect in Illinois has carved out a path as one of the top recruits in his home-state with Ole Miss adding a dynamic tight end to the 2026 Recruiting Class.
During his junior campaign, Anderson logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense.
He's a do-it-all athlete that has the chance to thrive at the next level as a tight end prospect.
What will Anderson provide the Rebels once arriving in Oxford?
The 247Sports Evaluation: "In-line Y tight end with hulking measurables hovering around 6-foot-6, 240 pounds and extremely productive two-way snaps at the IHSA 4A level. Clear mismatch in the redzone with his ability to play through contact and haul in difficult grabs at the catch point. Safety blanket for quarterbacks at the first two levels as he will make high degree of difficulty plays at the edges of the catch radius.
"Displays plenty of encouraging moments as a move blocker, but must continue to add functional upper- and lower-body strength to sustain blocks as an attached run blocker. Does not possess the speed to stretch the defense vertically at the seam, but owns plenty of promising athletic markers including above-the-rim hoops tape. Should be viewed as a high upside Y tight end projection with the physical clay to develop into a potential all-conference selection."
