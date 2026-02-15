Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for Dynamic Targets on the Recruiting Trail

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are building momentum on the recruiting trail this offseason with the coaching staff identifying priority targets in the 2027 cycle.

Once Golding took over in Oxford, the Rebels' shot-caller didn't skip a beat on the recruiting scene after assembling the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America.

Now, there is a primary focus on the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with dynamic offensive weapons on the program's radar. What's the buzz?

Three Ole Miss Targets to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition

No. 1: WR Sheldon Isaac

McComb (Miss.) three-star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac remains a priority target for the Ole Miss Rebels staff with Pete Golding and Co. eyeing the Magnolia State pass-catcher.

Isaac checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple Southeastern Conference schools expressing interest in the talented offensive weapon.

The 6-foot, 165-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others, as his recruitment explodes.

But contenders are emerging with Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels looking to fend off the likes of Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others, with a slew of offers on the table after a strong junior campaign.

"Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot," Isaac told Tennessee Volunteers On SI last fall.

No. 2: ATH Braylon Calais

Cecilia (La.) four-star athlete Braylon Calais continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels firmly in the race for the highly-touted prospect.

Calais checks in as the No. 3 rated athlete in America where he has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Houston Cougars, among others, across his time on the high school scene.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder out of Louisiana had his breakout campaign as a sophomore in 2024 after logging 1,059 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns on 163 carries with an additional 411 receiving yards and four scores as a wideout.

Fast forward to his junior campaign and he carried the momentum as Calais blossomed into a national prospect with the Ole Miss Rebels and other heavy-hitters intensifying their pursuits for the dynamic athlete.

No. 3: WR Jeremiah Douglas

Crandall (Tex.) three-star wide receiver Jeremiah Douglas remains a priority target for Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels despite revealing a commitment to Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores in December.

Douglas checks in as a Top-100 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the Commodores holding the verbal pledge, but multiple Southeastern Conference schools are intensifying their pursuits - including Ole Miss.

The 6-foot, 170-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, SMU Mustangs, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, across his prep career with programs eyeing a flip.

According to Rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, SMU Mustangs, and Kansas State Wildcats are pushing to flip the Vanderbilt pledge as he navigates a critical offseason in his recruitment. He will officially visit Ole Miss this summer.

Douglas finished the 2025 campaign with 66 receptions while logging 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns over 11 appearances as a junior last fall.

