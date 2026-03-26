Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for Highly-Touted Nebraska Cornhuskers Target

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt will make his way to Oxford on Friday for an unofficial visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the staff intensifies its push.

Britt has seen a meteoric rise this offseason where he now checks in as a Top-10 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 13 rated wide receiver in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Texas Tech Red Raiders, and Clemson Tigers, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But contenders are emerging as Britt navigates a pivotal stretch in his recruitment this offseason.

The Ole Miss Rebels are on his radar, but the Missouri Tigers are quickly emerging as a top school to watch for the Tennessee native.

“Missouri has been very truthful with me from the beginning," Britt told Rivals. “They have a plan for me in their offense. Mizzou has really amped up their recruitment as well. They’re a great program that’s building every year."

“Coach Peeler has a great track record and pours into his guys. I’ll get a chance to meet the new OC and talk to him about how I fit in their offense. Talking to all the coaches, they’ve made it known I’m a major priority.”

But Ole Miss is swinging for the fences here with Britt set to be back in Oxford on Friday when the Rebels open Spring Camp in the Magnolia State.

Britt burst on the scene as a sophomore in 2024 where he compiled nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards with 392 receiving yards and 485 rushing yards after logging over double-digit touchdowns on the year.

Now, as he navigates his recruitment this offseason, there will be a myriad of programs vying for his commitment, but Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels remain contenders here with the coaching staff putting a foot on the gas for the talented pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

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