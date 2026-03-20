Ole Miss Football Makes Massive Move for Dynamic Florida Gators, Michigan Target

Knoxville (Tenn.) Halls four-star safety Jarrell Chandler is back in Oxford on Friday for a visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels staff as the program continues its pursuit of the dynamic defensive back.

Chandler checks in as a Top-20 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs battling for his services following a standout junior campaign for his prep squad.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder has received scholarships from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Michigan Wolverines, Arkansas Razorbacks, Missouri Tigers, Florida Gators, and Georgia Bulldogs, among others, with contenders emerging in his process.

The Tennessee native recently trimmed his list of over 20 offers to 10 schools with Chandler placing a focus on Michigan, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, Maryland, Tennessee, Florida State, Vanderbilt, SMU, and Georgia Tech.

But with Ole Miss entering the race in late January, Chandler has adjusted his top schools, according to reports, where he is now in town on an unofficial visit with Golding and Co.

Chandler finished with his stellar junior season with 109 tackles, 23 pass breakups, 13 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and one interception last fall after emerging as one of the top defensive backs in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

The two-way weapon also wrapped up his junior season with 50 receptions for 766 yards and seven touchdowns on offense where he was used in a myriad of ways for his prep squad.

But the elite athlete projects as a defensive back at the next level with the Ole Miss program making sure to put a foot on the gas for one of the top prospects in Tennessee.

Chandler has checked in with multiple schools this offseason - with official visits also on deck as contenders emerge in his recruitment - as Ole Miss picks up the momentum.

Now, as Chandler navigates a pivotal stretch in his recruitment, Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels will look to make their presence felt with Friday's visit providing a pivotal moment for the program.

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