Ole Miss Football, Colorado Buffaloes and Florida State in the Mix for Elite Recruit
Newnan (Ga.) four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. is down to three schools with a commitment date now locked in as he puts the final touches on his recruiting process.
Colton, a Top-20 linebacker in America, has handled business on the prep scene in the Peach State with powerhouse programs taking notice.
After a standout junior season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida State Seminoles, among several others.
Colton has become a hot commodity on the recruiting scene, but has recently trimmed his list to three schools.
The sought-after defensive prospect is down to the Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles and Colorado Buffaloes, he revealed via social media on Saturday.
Colton officially visited the Penn State Nittany Lions, UCLA Bruins, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes and Florida State Seminoles this offseason on his way to carving out his finalists.
Colton told On3 Sports that the Nittany Lions, in particular, were standing out in his recruitment process.
“I’m not gonna lie, I see myself at Penn State,” Colton said. “I’m a country boy. People think I’m from Atlanta, but I’m a country boy and I like it up there. But I also know I need to take these official visits to Florida State and Ole Miss.
"I had a really good visit to Ole Miss the last time I was there, just like when I came to Penn State [in March]. So, I know I need to check those schools out before I can make any decisions.”
But with the Nittany Lions now out of contention, it's a three-team battle for Colton with a July 12 commitment date locked in.
Now, the Rebels will look to make an impact on the highly-touted Georgia prospect as his process winds down.
Colton will reveal a commitment to the program of his choice next month with Ole Miss firmly in the mix.
