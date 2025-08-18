Ole Miss Football Commit Pushing for Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Target
Baton Rouge (La.) Central four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett is one of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle as he narrows his focus heading into the fall.
Garrett, a Top-10 linebacker in America, revealed a pledge to the Auburn Tigers last year after an unofficial visit with the program.
Then, after mulling over his options, Garrett reopened his recruitment and backed off of a commitment to Hugh Freeze and Co. in June following an official visit to Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder had been pledged to the Auburn program since July 27 [2024] when he committed to Freeze's school over the LSU Tigers.
“If anything changes, it will be before the season starts,” Garrett told On3 Sports at the end of April. “Auburn is still the school I am committed to, but I am looking at my options and I will take visits. I want to give some of these great schools a chance since they are recruiting me so hard.”
For Garrett, he's now eyeing a new decision date with Ole Miss and other programs in pursuit of the talented linebacker.
He's reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, and Miami Hurricanes, among others, across his prep career.
Now, he'll look to make a new decision after teasing a commitment date via social media on Sunday.
Ole Miss currently holds a commitment from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis after he joined the Rebels' 2026 Recruiting Class in August.
The coveted Peach State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a Top-20 linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. intensifying their pursuit this offseason.
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder connected with Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding from the jump with the relationship paving the way come decision time this month.
Ole Miss lost a commitment from the No. 1 linebacker in America, Izayia Williams, this past weekend with Davis now putting a foot on the gas to have Garrett join Ole Miss' 2026 class.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle following a strong offseason in Oxford, but Kiffin and Co. remain on the prowl for more priority targets to join the haul.
