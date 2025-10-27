Ole Miss Football Commit Pushing to Flip LSU Tigers Pledge Amid Brian Kelly Firing
The college football world stopped on Sunday night when the LSU Tigers made the decision to part ways with head coach Brian Kelly amid the program's 5-3 start to the season.
Across nearly four full seasons in Baton Rouge, the LSU administration made the move to relieve Kelly of his duties after compiling a 34-14 record with the program.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to capitalize off of the coaching changes in the Bayou State with the program receiving assistance from a top commit in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in August over the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide.
The coveted Peach State prospect has cruised up the recruiting rankings as a Top-20 linebacker in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and Co. intensifying their pursuit during the offseason.
“Ole Miss has recruited me as hard as anyone lately,” Davis said ahead of the decision. “I like their staff a lot and their defensive stats have been through the roof. The connections I have built are real.”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder connected with Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding from the jump with the relationship paving the way come decision time this month.
“Coach Golding’s been my guy,” Davis said after his visit. “He’s been recruiting me for a minute so just building that bond with him has been great. Taking football knowledge from him has been great.
"He’s one of the greats to do it. It was really great to sit down in meetings and him go over football and talk football, it was a fun experience."
Now, with Davis becoming a headliner in the 2026 Recruiting Class, the Georgia native is eyeing more talent in the Peach State to join the Ole Miss Rebels.
The target that Davis is pursuing: LSU Tigers commit Deuce Geralds.
Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in August over the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others.
The Top-10 defensive lineman in America has become a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the nation battling for his services.
But it's the LSU Tigers that hold the verbal pledge.
Daivs took his push to social media on Sunday night following the news of LSU head coach Brian Kelly being fired as the program's decision-maker. With changes being made in Baton Rouge, Davis made sure to strike at the right time.
This isn't the first time Davis has taken to social media to push for Geralds - as he did the same when Ole Miss took down LSU in Week 5 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Now, with the LSU Tigers program undergoing significant changes on the staff, Ole Miss is looking to intensify the pursuit for Geralds.
