Ole Miss Football Dishes Out Offer to Fast-Rising Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Target

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln four-star cornerback Kahmaree Crumity has blossomed into one of the top defensive backs in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels eyeing the talented prospect.

Crumity has surged up the recruiting rankings across his time on the prep scene where he now sits as a Top-25 cornerback in America with interest from programs growing by the day.

The 6-foot, 175-pounder out of the Sunshine State has reeled in offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles, and Virginia Tech Hokies, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to the offer sheet that flaunts over 30 programs on it amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment process after Golding and Co. made the call on Saturday.

Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Ole Miss @Coach_MWoodson pic.twitter.com/nLSDS9kwZ7 — Kahmaree Crumity (@KahmareeCrumity) March 28, 2026

Ole Miss is beginning to build out its board in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with offers being dished out left and right this offseason as targets take shape for the coaching staff.

The New Offer: Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge Five-Star Jalanie George

George has skyrocketed to the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with schools across America fighting for his commitment amid a pivotal stretch in his process.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder has earned scholarships from the likes of the Florida Gators, USC Trojans, Arizona State Sun Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas Longhorns, and Oregon Ducks, among several others, across his two seasons of prep ball.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to the offer sheet for George after he received an in-person scholarship from Golding and Co. during a visit to campus this week.

After a great conversation with @LetsGo_Bo5 I am blessed to receive my 32nd D1 offer from @OleMissFB ! @AZcoachHenri @DEdgeFootball pic.twitter.com/cLx8D9YA2S — Jalanie George (@JalanieGeorge15) March 28, 2026

George made his way to Oxford on Friday for a visit with the coaching staff as he navigates the Southeastern Conference portion of his offseason schedule.

- Georgia Bulldogs: March 26

- Auburn Tigers: March 26

- Mississippi State Bulldogs: March 27

- Ole Miss Rebels: March 27

- LSU Tigers: March 28

- Texas A&M Aggies: March 28

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