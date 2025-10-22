Ole Miss Football Enters Race for Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan Wolverines Target
Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant continues his rise as one of the top overall prospects in America with programs from coast-to-coast entering the race in his recruitment.
Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has cruised up the recruiting rankings where he now sits at the top spot at his position.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers with the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship sheet.
Now, add Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels to the list with the Magnolia State program extending an offer to Bryant this week.
As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles.
Now, he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with programs across the country involved in his recruitment.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss coaching staff have begun shifting focus towards the future of the program with new offers being dished out in both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles.
The New Offer:
Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger four-star safety Pole Moala has emerged as one of the top defensive backs in America across his sophomore campaign.
Moala, the No. 5 rated safety in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his services.
The 6-foot, 165-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans, and Penn State Nittany Lions, among several others.
Now, add Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels to the scholarship sheet with the program entering the race this week after making the call.
According to 247Sports, Moala is "one of the best all around safeties in the national ’28 class. Legit three-phase playmaker who shined at safety, receiver and in the return game. Ballhawk in the secondary who shows plenty of range and high level football instincts.
"Physical in run support, capable of playing in the box and blowing up the run game. Excellent open field tackler, quick to trigger and can get downhill in a hurry. High end athlete who had a strong freshman track season and his burst and top end speed shows up on the football field.
"The frame, toughness and athleticism all check out and Moala is a high ceiling player who will be recruited at the national level."
