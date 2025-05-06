Ole Miss Football Enters the Mix for Texas Tech Red Raiders Defensive Back Commit
New Braunfels (Tex.) Canyon three-star cornerback Luke Bell continues navigating a busy recruiting process this offseason with multiple Power Four programs pursuing his services.
The Lone Star State defensive back has emerged as a Top-100 cornerback in America as he gears up for his senior campaign.
Now, Bell is seeing his recruitment pick up.
He committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders in January, but it hasn't stopped other programs from extending scholarships his way.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels remain in Bell's ear and are the most recent school to offer the Texas native. It's Bell's first SEC offer.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is an under-the-radar prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, but with an SEC offer in hand, he could quickly emerge as a fast-riser.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are scorching hot on the recruiting scene as of late after securing a pair of commitments over the weekend.
The Top-150 Pledges: Rebels Stacking Talent
Commitment No. 1: Izayia Williams [No. 1 LB in America]
Leesburg (Fla.) Tavares four-star linebacker Izayia Williams committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Friday, he revealed via social media.
Williams, the No. 1 linebacker in America, recently flipped his commitment from the Florida State Seminoles to the Florida Gators after a rigorous recruiting battle.
Now, he's made the move to join Kiffin's 2026 Recruiting Class where he quickly becomes the top-ranked pledge in the class for Ole Miss.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder out of the Sunshine State made his way to Oxford last weekend for a visit with the Ole Miss Rebels.
Now, one week later, Williams has revealed a commitment to the Magnolia State school.
Kiffin and Co. ramped up their pursuit of the top-ranked linebacker in America with the program giving the youngster something to think about.
The pitch quickly paid off with Williams committing to the Rebels over the likes of Colorado, Florida, Florida State and Penn State.
Commitment No. 2: Damarius Yates [Top-10 RB in America]
De Kalb (Miss.) Kemper Country four-star running back Damarius Yates committed to Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, he revealed via social media.
Yates, a Top-10 running back in America, is fresh off of a visit to Oxford where Kiffin and Co. ultimately sealed the deal in his recruiting process.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder out of the Magnolia State had the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida State Seminoles and Tennessee Volunteers, among others, battling for a pledge, but it's Ole Miss that has now won out down the stretch.
Yates backed off of a commitment to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in December after pledging to the program on Sept. 15.
“Thanks to Mississippi State coaches and staff for taking their chance on me during my recruitment but Mississippi State is not the place for me,” Yates wrote announcing his decision on X.
During his junior campaign in 2024, rushed for 1,339 yards and 15 touchdowns while also reeling in 30 receptions for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Now, he's made the move to join Ole Miss' 2026 Recruiting Class and will remain in the Magnolia State for his college career.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.