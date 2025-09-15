Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Prized Ohio State Buckeyes Linebacker Target
Brandon (Miss.) Travion Washington has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast getting in the mix early.
Washington, a Top-10 linebacker in the nation, has received offers from the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and South Florida Bulls, among others, as his process ramps up.
Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels as a program with a scholarship offer on the table after Lane Kiffin and Co. made the move this past weekend.
The Rebels have officially extended an offer to the 6-foot-1, 207-pounder out of the Magnolia State as the program enters the race early for one of the top sophomores in the nation.
Ole Miss is diving into both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles this fall with the program dishing out new offers while also adding commitments in the 2027 class.
On Sunday, the Rebels landed the program's third commitment in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels landed a commitment from Oxford (Miss.) linebacker Jiyez Fleming, he revealed via social media.
Fleming made his way to campus on Saturday for the program's Southeastern Conference clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks where he received an offer from the staff.
Less than 24 hours later, the 6-foot, 218-pounder revealed a commitment to Kiffin and Co. after going public with a decision.
Fleming's offer from the Ole Miss Rebels became the first SEC offer on the sheet for Fleming with scholarships coming in from South Alabama, Arkansas State, Southern Miss, and Liberty, among others, across his prep career.
But it's the hometown program that wins out for the fast-rising defender with Fleming feeling at home during his unofficial visit at Vaught Hemingway Stadium this past weekend.
“The game was electric,” Fleming told Rivals. “Love the atmosphere, loved the fans and only good vibes and love from the coaches. I feel like the offer was the icing on the cake. Now, it’s time to work and to show all the other SEC schools why they shouldn’t have counted me out.”
The Oxford (Miss.) native plays for the local high school where Kiffin and the staff have kept tabs on in recent years.
Kiffin's son, Knox, is a quarterback for Oxford High School as he begins emerging as a name to know on the recruiting scene.
For Fleming, the opportunity to stay home was something that he couldn't pass up on.
“Just felt like that was home and so I just thought in my head that I need to go ahead and get it started and start my own brand,” Fleming said to Rivals. “The coaches showed the most love every (time). That being said, the ‘Sip is the crib. HOTTY TODDY.”
