Ole Miss Football, Georgia Bulldogs Battling for Coveted ACC Transfer Safety

Clemson Tigers safety Khalil Barnes will take a trip to Oxford on Sunday for a visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as his process intensifies, according to On3 Sports.

Barnes has logged 139 total tackles, one sack, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles across his collegiate career with Clemson where he is now a hot commodity on the market after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder out of Georgia signed with Clemson as a four-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he made an impact across his time with the Tigers.

Now, as his process takes shape, the Ole Miss Rebels will have Barnes in the Magnolia State on Jan. 4 for a multi-day stay following his trip to Georgia on Saturday.

Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are quickly carving out their board in the Transfer Portal with multiple visitors already lined up.

The Visitor to Know: Michai Boireau

Florida Gators defensive lineman Michai Boireau plans to visit the Ole Miss Rebels, Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and Kentucky Wildcats with Golding and Co. looking to work their magic in the free agent market.

Boireau, a 6-foot-5, 349-pounder out of the Peach State appeared in nine games across the 2025 season - finishing with 20 total tackles, including seven solo tackles, two sack and an interception.

Once the stud defensive lineman entered the Transfer Portal, he cruised to the No. 4 rated player at his position, according to 247Sports.

Now, Ole Miss is in line for a visit with the talented defender amid a College Football Playoff run as chaos ensues within the Rebels program.

The Ole Miss Rebels have bought into what Golding is selling with the program looking to do the same in the Transfer Portal despite balancing a postseason run.

“I know some people were down at first and came here because of Kiffin,” senior defensive tackle Zxavian Harris said on Thursday. “But after realizing how he was and when Coach Golding came in, they saw a difference in how a real head coach is supposed to be, and you’ve seen how we’ve come together.”

