Ole Miss Football Impressing No. 1 Quarterback in Arkansas Following Visit
Fayetteville (Ark.) four-star quarterback Hank Hendrix was in Oxford this past weekend for the Ole Miss Rebels' SEC victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Hendrix, the No. 1 overall prospect in Arkansas, continues his rise as a coveted signal-caller in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the "Who's Who" of college football taking notice.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels after the program extended a scholarship to the talented quarterback in May.
Hendrix also reeled in offers from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Michigan Wolverines, Texas Tech Raiders and Baylor Bears, among others, prior to his junior season.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder began his high school career at Boerne High School in Texas where his father was a highly-touted coach.
Hendrix debuted on varsity as a freshman at Boerne, passing for 1,586 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 1 interception on a 70.4 completion percentage (95-for-135) in 9 games played.
During his sophomore campaign, Hendrix completed 274 of his 389 passes for 4,237 yards, 46 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2024. He also tallied 104 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground.
Now, his father, Che Hendrix, has joined the Arkansas Razorbacks staff where Hank has made the move to Fayetteville for his junior season.
After making the move to Arkansas to join his father, Hendrix will look to take control of his Fayetteville High's squad in 2025 with multiple Power Four programs keeping tabs on the coveted Arkansas prospect.
The Ole Miss Rebels and Arkansas Razorbacks are standing out early for Hendrix, according to Rivals, with both programs making strong impressions after visiting the schools this fall.
Kiffin and Co. are firmly in the race for the coveted signal-caller with the program beginning to make an impact on multiple quarterbacks in junior class.
Hendrix is a top-five quarterback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, according to On3 Sports, and a Top-100 overall prospect in the class.
Ole Miss will continue keeping a foot on the gas for the highly-touted quarterback as his process ramps across his junior campaign in 2025.
