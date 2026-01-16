Ole Miss Football Lands Commitment From Productive ACC Linebacker in Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech linebacker Tah'j Butler is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels late Thursday night after a visit to Oxford.

Butler originally signed with the Yellow Jackets as a Top-50 prospect in Louisiana as a member of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle over offers from the likes of the Houston Cougars, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Tulane Green Wave, among others.

The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder made an instant impact at Georgia Tech as a true freshman in 2024 where he appeared in all 13 games while compiling 25 total tackles, including 4.5 for loss, and a quarterback hurry.

Fast forward to his second season in the ACC and Butler's numbers jumped up one again with 34 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, and an interception for the Yellow Jackets.

Now, after a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, the productive linebacker is heading to the Southeastern Conference where he will join Pete Golding and Co. in Oxford for the 2026 season.

Ole Miss currently holds the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class with 19 additions to this point as the Rebels look to finish strong amid a pivotal offseason.

The Transfer Portal Additions [19]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

The Latest Pledge: DL Jordan Renaud - Alabama

Golding and Co. hosted Renaud on a visit to the Magnolia State on Thursday with the coaching staff quickly striking in order to land a pledge from the highly-touted SEC transfer.

Renaud signed with the Crimson Tide as a Top-15 defensive lineman in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, TCU Horned Frogs, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pounder is a versatile defender where he took on a critical role with Alabama after suiting up in 15 games across the 2025 season with three starts.

Renaud recorded a career-high 18 tackles, followed by 1.5 tackles for a loss where most of his production came in the postseason after receiving the nod as a starter.

