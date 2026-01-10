Ole Miss Football Bringing In Prized SEC Transfer QB Deuce Knight for Massive Visit

Auburn Tigers quarterback Deuce Knight will make his way to Oxford this weekend for an official visit with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels as the program searches for a signal-caller in the Transfer Portal.

Once All-SEC quarterback Trinidad Chambliss saw his waiver get denied by the NCAA, making him ineligible for the 2026 season, Golding and Co. went into overdrive in the quarterback market with Knight emerging as a top target.

Knight signed with the Auburn program as the No. 5 rated signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but after one season on The Plains, he's hit the free agent market.

The 6-foot-4, 217-pounder earned offers from the likes of the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Colorado Buffaloes, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

But Hugh Freeze and Co. eventually locked down his services where he signed last December with the program in a stint that became short-lived.

The Magnolia State native is back on the market after departing Auburn following one season where he finished his true freshman campaign with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. Knight added 13 carries for 178 yards and four additional scores during two appearances.

“To see Deuce get out there and get his first snaps and play like that was pretty amazing,” interim coach DJ Durkin said at the time. “It was awesome to see his teammates rally around him, and really respond.”

On3 Sports locked in a prediction for Knight to land at Ole Miss with the program intensifying its push for the former five-star signal-caller - now preparing to host Knight this weekend in Oxford.

There are a myriad of schools to keep tabs on, but Ole Miss continues popping up as the team to know in Knight's process with the Rebels in need of a quarterback for the 2026 season.

Knight is one of the top available players on the market with Ole Miss in search of a starting quarterback following the news on Chambliss, making this weekend's visit that much more important for the Rebels to lock down the Auburn transfer.

