Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Five-Star Texas Longhorns Wide Receiver Commit

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal revealed a commitment to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns in November, but it hasn't stopped Ole Miss from remaining in pursuit.

Royal, the No. 1 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, continues his rise as the top pass-catcher with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Baylor Bears, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Washington Huskies, among several others.

But it's the Texas Longhorns that hold the pledge for the No. 1 wide receiver in America.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same - finishing the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram.

The New Orleans (La.) native also thrives on the track after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season - where it's given him a boost on the gridiron.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels are keeping tabs on Royal after making their way to Louisiana this week to check-in with Royal for an in-person visit as the staff travels across America.

There is mutual interest between Ole Miss and Royal, but with a Texas Longhorns verbal commitment locked in - along with the LSU Tigers intensifying their pursuit - the Rebels will be in for a battle.

Royal has emerged as the No. 1 wide receiver in America with all eyes on what's to come across his senior campaign in 2026 as he continues his development.

When it comes to his recruitment, it's clear Royal and Texas have developed a tight knit relationship, but school will continue looking to chip away at the elite pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

