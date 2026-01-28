Ole Miss Football Makes Major Move for Nebraska Cornhuskers Cornerback Target

New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross defensive back Savoy Guidry continues his rise as one of the top prospects in the Bayou State following a strong junior campaign.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has blossomed into a household name with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida State Seminoles, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Florida Gators involved in his process.

Guidry has earned a myriad of Southeastern Conference offers, but the Ole Miss Rebels are looking to separate from the pack for the talented Louisiana cornerback as he navigates a rigorous stretch in his recruitment.

Ole Miss associate head coach/running backs coach Frank Wilson is one of the savviest recruiters at the collegiate level where he is known for his ability to recruit the New Orleans (La.) area.

Fast forward to Monday night and Wilson made his way down to The Boot for a visit with Guidry where he went in-home for a visit as the Ole Miss Rebels intensify their pursuit for Guidry this offseason.

It's a significant move for Pete Golding's Ole Miss program with the Rebels looking to make their presence felt in Louisiana with Wilson spearheading the push.

For Guidry, he's set to navigate a rigorous recruitment process this offseason with multiple new offers on the table - including a scholarship from Nebraska this week after an in-person visit with the Cornhuskers.

Ole Miss has traveled across America over the last seven days checking in with priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as the new staff build out the "Big Board" for next year.

The Recent In-Home Visit: Albert Simien

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has ascended into one of America's top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast involved in his recruitment.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the nation, has seen a meteoric rise as of late with contenders emerging in his process.

The Bayou State star has the Ole Miss Rebels in pursuit as recruiting guru Frank Wilson - who joined the program in December following a four-year stint at LSU - intensifies his push for the elite offensive lineman.

Thank you @FrankWilson28 for stopping by the house to talk with me and my family @OleMissFB #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/LbO1uOHRZ1 — Albert S. (@Albert_Simien33) January 22, 2026

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the Ole Miss Rebels are now eyeing an opportunity to enter the mix for Simien with Wilson making his way to Louisiana last Wednesday for an in-home visit with Simien and his family as he evaluates his options.

