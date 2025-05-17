Ole Miss Football Offensive Line Target Receives Prediction to Land With SEC Rival
Mansfield (Tex.) Lake Ridge five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo continues his rise as one of the most sought-after prospects in America heading into his senior campaign.
Ojo, the No. 1 rated offensive tackle and a Top-5 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class, has seen the "Who's Who" of college football enter the mix for his services.
That includes Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels getting in on the action.
The 6-foot-7, 294-pound Lone Star State stud took an official visit to Oxford last month for a multi-day stay with the Ole Miss staff.
He soaked in the scenes of Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. emerging as contenders in his process.
But Ojo will officially visit multiple schools this summer as his process ramps up.
He is set to visit with four other schools including the Texas Longhorns from June 13-15, the Oklahoma Sooners from June 20-22, and the Ohio State Buckeyes from May 30-June 1.
Ojo will also officially visit the Michigan Wolverines during the weekend of June 6, according to On3 Sports.
The Schedule:
- Ohio State Buckeyes: May 30-June 1
- Michigan Wolverines: June 6-8
- Texas Longhorns: June 13-15
- Oklahoma Sooners: June 20-22
But prior to a busy summer stretch on the recruiting trail getting underway, one program is surging in Ojo's process: The Texas Longhorns.
Steve Sarkisian and Co. are making moves in the talented Lone Star State prospect's recruitment and have received a prediction from the 247 Sports staff to land his services.
It's a busy stretch ahead for Ojo and his camp heading into the summer, but Ole Miss and other programs will be battling against Texas as they set the pace in his recruitment.
Ole Miss currently holds a Top-25 Recruiting Class in the 2026 cycle with multiple priority prospects set to officially visit the Magnolia State this offseason.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.