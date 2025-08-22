Ole Miss Football Offers West Virginia Mountaineers, Ohio State Buckeyes Target
Stafford (Va.) three-star safety Kenaz Sullivan continues garnering significant interest on the recruiting scene with powerhouse programs across the country getting in the mix.
Sullivan, a Top-10 prospect in Virginia, has earned offers from the likes of the West Virginia Mountaineers, Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes, Florida State Seminoles, and Tennessee Volunteers, among others.
The 6-foot, 180-pounder has emerged as a Top-50 safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Lane Kiffin and Co. keeping tabs following a standout sophomore campaign.
Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have pulled the trigger after dishing out an offer to the coveted defensive back on Thursday.
The opportunity to play in the Southeastern Conference intrigues Sullivan with the Virginia native recently raving about an offer from the Tennessee Volunteers.
“My offer from Tennessee means a lot considering it’s an SEC school and they competed in the playoffs last year,” Sullivan told Tennessee Volunteers On SI. “Coach Minnis offered me, and he said that he loved my film and my play style for UT.”
The two-way star continues emerging as a name to know in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Kiffin and the Rebels now entering the mix for the impressive athlete.
Ole Miss is dipping its toes in both the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles this month with multiple fresh offers being dished out left and right.
The New Offer: No. 1 DL in America
Fontana (Calif.) Orange Lutheran four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou comes in as the No. 1 rated prospect at his position in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.
Fakatou, a top-five overall recruit in America, has emerged as one of the most coveted prospects on the recruiting scene this offseason after a dominant freshman campaign in 2024.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder is a menace in the trenches where he took the nation by storm during his first season of high school ball.
Now, the "Who's Who" of college football are entering the race for Fakatou with a myriad of offers on the table.
Fakatou has earned scholarships from the likes of the USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, Michigan Wolverines, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, as his rise continues.
Now, Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels have entered the mix for the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle after dishing out an offer on Thursday.
