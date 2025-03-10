Kenaz Sullivan Recaps His Tennessee Volunteers Football Offer

Volunteer Country

Kenaz Sullivan in his high school uniform
Kenaz Sullivan in his high school uniform
Tennessee has offered many prospects as of late from a plethora of different classes. One of the classes is the 2027 recruiting class, where you can find newly offered Virginia standout Kenaz Sullivan. Sullivan is a two-way star, playing both defensive back and wide receiver at North Stafford High School.

The talented prospect detailed his offer and more with Vols on SI.

“My offer from Tennessee means a lot considering it’s an SEC school and they competed in the playoffs last year,” Sullivan said to Vols on SI. “Coach Minnis offered me, and he said that he loved my film and my play style for UT.”

The talented prospect has yet to visit Tennessee, but plans to visit not just once.

“I plan on going down to the spring practice and spring game.” Not only does the prospect want to visit the schools, but he is looking at the schools that visit him as well. “I would like to visit the schools and for them to visit me in order for them to stand out to me.”

