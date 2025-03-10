Kenaz Sullivan Recaps His Tennessee Volunteers Football Offer
Kenaz Sullivan details his Tennessee Volunteers offer with Vols on SI
Tennessee has offered many prospects as of late from a plethora of different classes. One of the classes is the 2027 recruiting class, where you can find newly offered Virginia standout Kenaz Sullivan. Sullivan is a two-way star, playing both defensive back and wide receiver at North Stafford High School.
The talented prospect detailed his offer and more with Vols on SI.
“My offer from Tennessee means a lot considering it’s an SEC school and they competed in the playoffs last year,” Sullivan said to Vols on SI. “Coach Minnis offered me, and he said that he loved my film and my play style for UT.”
The talented prospect has yet to visit Tennessee, but plans to visit not just once.
“I plan on going down to the spring practice and spring game.” Not only does the prospect want to visit the schools, but he is looking at the schools that visit him as well. “I would like to visit the schools and for them to visit me in order for them to stand out to me.”
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill